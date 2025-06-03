Mumbai, June 3: The share market will reopen on Tuesday, June 3, after ending on a negative note on the first day of the week. Despite this, several stocks are expected to remain in focus on June 3. These stocks or shares include Adani Group (NSE: ADANIENT), HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), Biocon (NSE: BIOCON), Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER), Jindal Stainless (NSE: JSL), Glenmark Pharma (NSE: GLENMARK),

On June 2, Indian equity indices ended on a flat note with Nifty around 24,700 amid volatility. At close, the Sensex was down 77.26 points or 0.09% at 81,373.75, and the Nifty was down 34.10 points or 0.14% at 24,716.60. Scroll down to check the stocks likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, June 3. Genus Power Share Price Today, June 2: Stocks of GenusPower Jump Nearly 8% to INR 427 on NSE.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Tuesday, June 03:

Adani Group (NSE: ADANIENT)

On June 2, the Adani Group denied media report of being investigated by United States authorities over alleged links with Iranian LPG. The WSJ said it had found tankers travelling between the Gulf and billionaire Gautam Adani's Mundra port in Gujarat exhibiting traits that experts say are common for ships evading sanctions.

HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH)

IT major HCLTech announced a partnership with US software firm UiPath to accelerate AI-led agentic automation for the latter’s customers globally. The company said the partnership will automate business processes with less need for human intervention. Stock Market Holidays in June 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 9 Days, Check Full List Here.

Biocon (NSE: BIOCON)

Biocon said it has received regulatory approval in India for its Liraglutide drug substance, while its wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Pharma has secured clearance for the drug product, a 6 mg/ml solution for injection in pre-filled pens and cartridges.

Torrent Power (NSE: TORNTPOWER)

Torrent Power signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement with BP Singapore Pte., a subsidiary of global energy major bp, for the supply of up to 0.41 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2027 to 2036.

Jindal Stainless (NSE: JSL)

Jindal Stainless announced that it has acquired a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to generate 282 MW hybrid renewable energy for the supply of clean energy to its manufacturing plants.

Glenmark Pharma (NSE: GLENMARK)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ arm, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), shared encouraging early results from a new cancer drug being tested on patients with a difficult form of blood cancer, relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The results were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting.

On June 2, US stocks closed higher as markets shrugged off mounting global trade tensions. The S&P 500 rose 0.41% to end at 5,935.94, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.67% to finish at 19,242.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 35.41 points, or 0.08%, closing at 42,305.48.

