Stocks of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) opened in the red today, June 3, as the stock market opened for business. According to the latest stock market updates, Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) shares were trading at INR 21.55 and fell by INR 1.73 or 7.43 per cent. Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) saw its 52-week high of INR 27.44 on July 8, 2024 and 52-week low of INR 16.02 on March 12 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 03, 2025: Adani Group, HCLTech and Biocon Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Yes Bank Share Price Today, June 3, 2025

Yes Bank shared opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

