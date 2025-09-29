New Delhi, September 29: Investors are likely to track developments across pharma, energy, infrastructure, hospitality, and agriculture sectors on Monday, September 29, 2025. Several companies have announced key updates that could influence market sentiment. Alkem Labs signed a business transfer agreement with its subsidiary, while Azad Engineering secured a USD 73.47 million contract with Mitsubishi, signaling growth in industrial and engineering segments.

Corporate actions by key firms are also expected to remain in focus. These updates may guide trading strategies and investor decisions in their respective sectors. As we enter a new week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, September 29.

Oil India Limited (NSE: OIL): The company confirmed a natural gas discovery in its Vijayapuram-2 exploratory well in the Andaman Shallow Offshore Block. Preliminary testing shows inflows, with further studies underway to assess commercial potential. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Shriram Finance (NSE: ShriramFin): The firm invested INR 300.05 crore via a rights issue in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shriram Overseas, to strengthen its capital base and support future growth initiatives. Sun Pharma Share Price Today, September 26: Sun Pharma Stock Falls Over 2% After US Announces 100% Tariff on Branded Drug Imports, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Lemon Tree Hotels (NSE: LemonTree): The hospitality company announced leadership changes effective October 1. Patanjali Keswani will become executive director and chairman, Neelendra Singh appointed as MD, and Kapil Sharma as executive director and CFO.

Jindal Steel Ltd (NSE: JindalStel): The company commissioned a new 5 MTPA blast furnace at its Angul plant in Odisha, doubling its hot metal capacity from 4 MTPA to 9 MTPA, enhancing production capabilities.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd (NSE: GodrejAgro): The firm signed an MoU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries for a proposed INR 960 crore investment in food processing, R&D, and upstream innovation facilities, announced at World Food India 2025.

Overall, these developments make Oil India, Shriram Finance, Lemon Tree Hotels, Jindal Steel, and Godrej Agrovet key stocks to watch for potential market movements and investor interest.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

