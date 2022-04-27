“Restaurant business in India who understand their customers, capitalize on digital/technology investments and analytics, take the opportunity to engage customers in a highly personalized way is the future. “Affirms Dr. Heramb Shekle who is the Chairman & Managing Director of two of the most iconic and acclaimed lounges in the city of Pune namely 1BHK superbar and 2BHK Diner & Keyclub, both of which have been awarded The Times Iconic Dining Outlet of the year in 2019 , the Times Iconic Dining & Nightlife Outlet in 2020 and the best restaurant in the pune city from Pune Times Mirror in 2022 for their scrumptious food, unparalleled service and aesthetic decors. Both the restaurants are not just extremely popular not just amongst people from Pune but are also well appreciated in different parts of the country. Everything from food, service gear, and interior decor to aesthetics is absolutely original. This is one of the only places in the country where one can "Drink, Dine, Dance, Dazzle" (their famed tagline) all at the same time under one roof in a very friendly, trendy & safe environment.

“Entrepreneurship is an unavoidable life calling pursued by those who are ready to take chances. They are optimistic and believe in themselves, aware enough to see the surrounding problems, stubborn enough to keep going, and bold enough to act again and again. Entrepreneurship is not something you do because you have an idea. It's about having the creativity to question, the strength to believe and the courage to move forward” says the young mechanical engineer turned entrepreneur. He is a visionary and a tech enthusiast with a strong track record in operations and management. His new venture in the field of EV (Electric Vehicles) named VTRO motors private limited is undoubtedly one of its kinds in the city of Pune. The electric vehicles (EV) industry in India is on top gear with new product launches, newer startups, and established automotive companies getting into this segment. Given this environment Dr. Shelke, co-founder and CEO of VTRO aims at providing the EV market with strong foundation in business operations and strategy, and an extensive leadership experience in fast-paced entrepreneurial environments.

VTRO aims at launching a consolidated ecosystem that pieces together the challenges that EV market faces at this point in time like expensive battery replacements, lack of dedicated parking spots, exiguity of charging infrastructure, etc. and turn them into invaluable o Being the CEO of VTRO motors private limited, his Pune-based Electric Vehicle (bike) Company. Dr. Shelke aims at launching a consolidated ecosystem that pieces together the challenges that EV market in India faces at this point in time like expensive battery replacements, lack of dedicated parking spots, exiguity of charging infrastructure, etc. and turn them into invaluable opportunities. Through his company, he wants to create an ecosystem that manufactures a completely IOT enabled bike with unique designs, unisex compact frame, excellent battery life with battery charging and swapping stations all across the city.

The journey from F&B to the Electric vehicle market has not been a smooth one but Dr. Shelke’s entrepreneurial spirit and never-say-die attitude has come a long way for him and his ventures as he keeps challenges in his life alive and his vision strong.