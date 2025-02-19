Mumbai, February 19: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently seen visiting a private hospital in Chennai with his mother, Zeenat Hussain. While sources have suggested that her health may have deteriorated, there has been no official confirmation regarding her condition. Other reports, however, claim that the visit was simply for a routine check-up. The exact reason for her hospital visit remains unclear.

Aamir has not yet made a public statement on the matter. Last year, in April, Khan visited his mother, Zeenat, at a hospital in Mumbai. His mother had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment for her ailment. Reportedly, Aamir’s mother had shifted to Chennai for treatment, with the actor also relocating to the city to be by her side. Aamir Khan's Special Gesture For His Ammi Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday! Joyful Family Reunion After Mother Recovers From Illness.

In 2022, Zeenat suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Reports indicated that she was with Aamir at their Panchgani house during Diwali. It is believed that she suffered the heart attack while there, after which she was promptly brought to Mumbai for treatment.

Meanwhile, the ‘PK’ star has been in the headlines for promoting his son Junaid Khan’s debut film "Loveyapa." Last month, Aamir organized a special screening of the film, attended by celebrities including his daughter Ira Khan, legendary actress Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, political leader Raj Thackeray, and many others. Aamir Khan's Team Takes Legal Action Against Deepfake Political Endorsement, Issues Official Statement.

In another event, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the screening, but at different times. Despite being at the same venue on the same night, the stars arrived separately and were seen posing for photos separately.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2022 film “Laal Singh Chaddha.” He is now set to appear in “Sitaare Zameen Par,” the sequel to his 2007 hit “Taare Zameen Par.” Apart from acting, Khan is also producing “Sitaare Zameen Par,” which is expected to star Genelia D'Souza in a key role.

