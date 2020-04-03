Adam Scott Birthday: From Step Brothers to Big Little Lies, 5 Best Roles Of The Actor Which Echo Superhit (Watch Videos)

Adam Scott (Photo Credits: Getty)

They say practise makes a man perfect and the same can be said for Hollywood actor, Adam Scott. If you do not know who this chap then you are surely living under the rock as Adam has appeared in more than 100 TV shows and films. From Step Brothers to Big Little lies, Scott has proved he is one versatile gem out there. All that being said, there’s something very catchy about this lad which makes you watch him again and again onscreen. Over the years, he has been lucky to sign projects which are have boosted his career throughout. Billy Zane Birthday Special: When the Titanic Actor’s 1989 Thriller Made This Shah Rukh Khan Film Possible Thanks to Hrithik Roshan!

Now, you might be thinking why are we admiring Adam Scott this much today? Well, the star celebrates his birthday on April 3 and what a better day to remember his work. So, here are 5 best roles of the international actor which are entertaining to the ‘t’. Buckle up as the ride ahead is gonna be a fun one. Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies Season 3: ‘It’s Certainly More of a Dream Than It Is a Reality’.

Parks and Recreation As Ben Wyatt

If Adam would have not joined the cast of Parks and Recreation in season 3, it would have not been this hit as it’s regarded today. The birthday boy played the role of Ben Wyatt opposite Leslie Knope's (Amy Poehler) and blended well with the lady’s next level of silliness.

Step Brothers As Dereck

The 2000s got extra special with this comedy. Scott’s talent was seen through as he managed to make people cringe as well as laugh at the same time. One of the best moments from this was seeing him getting punched out of the treehouse.

Big Little Lies As Ed Mackenzie

Adam’s bearded look was not the only good thing in this HBO hit. The actor’s serious acting chops proved his calibre and how. BLL also starred Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård in key roles.

The Vicious Kind As Celeb Sinclaire

This Indie film is not like the regular ones, as it’s more on the rough side. Adam opposite Brittany Snow flashed his dark and intense side and you’ll be thrilled to witness how ah-amazing he has acted as the vicious.

The Good Place as Trevor

You need a whole lot of nerve to mock people on their face without hesitating and that’s exactly what Adam in this NBC comedy as the devilish Trevor does. The art to nailing the comic timing each time is epic here.

So, these are a few hand-picked roles of Adam which have their own depths. Adam Scott is a terrific star and there’s no one doubting that. And we at LatestLY wish the actor a happening birthday. Stay tuned!