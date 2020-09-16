Taiwanese singer-actor Alien Huang has died. He was 36. Huang was found dead at his apartment on Wednesday, as per a report by Taiwan News. His family found the body at his residence in Beitou district of Taipei. The officials are investigating to determine the cause of death. Huang's rep is expected to make a statement soon. Although, the local media of Taiwan has made many claims, which are yet to be verified. As per Apple Daily Taiwan, the actor-singer was only wearing a top and no underwear at the time of his death. The report also claims that bloodstains were found on the floor. May his soul rest in peace and his fans, friends and family get closure soon. Japanese Actress Sei Ashina Dies by Suicide.

As per another report, his body was found outside the bathroom, where the bathtub was filled. No signs of forced entry were found. No drugs or alcohol were found either. His last Instagram story featured him playing with a dog on September 15.

Alien Huang shot to fame when he joined the Japanese-based boy band HC3. He, then, joined the Taiwanese band Cosmo, before joining the movies. Din Tao: Leader of the Parade and Acting out of Love are two popular titles from his filmography. He has also acted in hit TV shows like 100% Entertainment, which he hosted for 10 years, and Mr Player. Suicide Prevention: Ways to Help Someone with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts.

On Tuesday, popular Japanese actress Sei Ashina was found dead in her apartment. She was 36. The officials have said that she died by suicide. On Monday, Korean actress Oh In-Hye died in a hospital after being rescued from a suicide attempt. On June 14, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, under mysterious circumstances, at his apartment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).