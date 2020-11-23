The sensational boyband BTS comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook performed straight from South Korea at the American Music Awards 2020 and made their fans go aww. The group of seven artists performed to their album BE's lead single Life Goes On, the very first time which was then followed by their superhit song Dynamite. They literally lit up the stage with their amazing performance as they also took home two awards namely favourite social artists and group (pop/rock). Well deserved we would say! AMA 2020 Full Winners' List: BTS, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Dan + Shy Win Big at the Musical Night!

Coming back to their AMAs performance, it was fab. While Life Goes On was moreover singing based, Dynamite saw the BTS going top-notch when we talk about the choreography. From black and white ensemble to colourful pastel outfits, BTS performed their heart out at the musical night. They not only slayed it with their talent at AMAs 2020 but also were seen giving a cutesy acceptance speech. BTS Song Life Goes On: This Single From BE Spells Out Hope in the Times of Despair, Urges Us to Move On (Watch Video).

Life Goes On:

Dynamite:

Congratulations🎉🎉 to BTS they won both nominations at #AMAs ▪Favourite Social Artist ▪Favourite Duo/Group They performed 2 songs Dynamite & #LifeGoesOn@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/nvWweBq60V — BTSGreekLeague🏛 | W.I.N.G (@BtsGreekleague) November 23, 2020

Acceptance Speech:

“Thank you again for this precious award. Love you, ARMY!” V and @BTS_twt accept the AMA for Best Duo or Group - Pop/Rock. #amas pic.twitter.com/5l1JBHDFCa — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) November 23, 2020

Talking about BTS, the boyband has a huge social media reach and none can beat them. Just a mention of the group on Twitter and it surely creates positive noise for the South Korean boys online. So, which was your favourite performance of BTS? Life Goes On or Dynamite? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

