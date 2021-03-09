The British Academy on Tuesday (March 9) announced the nominees of the forthcoming BAFTA awards. Adarsh Gourav who essayed the role of Balram In The White Tiger bagged a nomination under the Leading Actor category while the film itself was also nominated under the Adapted Screenplay category. Gourav's Balram is the movie's protagonist, who works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao and this feat sure is a great achievement for the actor. BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav Gets Nominated for The White Tiger.
Gourav will compete against Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal and late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Mads Mikkelsen for Another Round. Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and French actor Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) are also nominated in the leading actor category. The BAFTA awards ceremony will be held on April 11. BAFTA Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Brexit and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s MegXit in His Award Acceptance Speech.
Here is the full list of BAFTA 2021:
Best film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Leading actress
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
Leading actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Director
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida – Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks – Sarah Gavron
Original screenplay
Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Adapted screenplay
The Dig – Moira Buffini
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler
News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
British short film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
British short animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of A Lost Boy
