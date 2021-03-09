The British Academy on Tuesday (March 9) announced the nominees of the forthcoming BAFTA awards. Adarsh Gourav who essayed the role of Balram In The White Tiger bagged a nomination under the Leading Actor category while the film itself was also nominated under the Adapted Screenplay category. Gourav's Balram is the movie's protagonist, who works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao and this feat sure is a great achievement for the actor. BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav Gets Nominated for The White Tiger.

Gourav will compete against Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal and late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Mads Mikkelsen for Another Round. Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and French actor Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) are also nominated in the leading actor category. The BAFTA awards ceremony will be held on April 11. BAFTA Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at Brexit and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s MegXit in His Award Acceptance Speech.

Here is the full list of BAFTA 2021:

Best film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

Leading actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Director

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida – Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks – Sarah Gavron

Original screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Adapted screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

British short film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

British short animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of A Lost Boy

