Bengali Actress Koel Mallick Blessed With A Baby Boy (See Pic)

Koel Mallick Blessed With Baby Boy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bengali film actress Koel Mallick gave birth to her first son on May 5. Both the baby and the mother are healthy. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Koel and her husband Nispal Singh for the arrival of the new family member. Koel shared a picture with her newly expanded family on Instagram. She is on the hospital bed with her son, with the text written over the pic: "Our little one arrived this morning! We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy!" Popular Composer GV Prakash Kumar and Singer Saindhavi Blessed With Baby Girl!

Bengali film industry members like Oindrila Sen, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srijit Mukherji, Arpita Chatterjee, Raj Chakraborty, Jisshu U Sengupta, Subhashree Ganguly, Mimi Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee and many others took to their social media pages and congratulated the new parents. Lea Michele Is Expecting Her First Child with Husband Zandy Reich, Actress Shares Her Baby Bump Pic.

Check Out The Picture Shared By Koel Here:

View this post on Instagram 🙏 A post shared by Koel Mallick (@yourkoel) on May 5, 2020 at 1:04am PDT

Check Out Ankush Hazra's Wish For The Couple Here:

Here Is What Parambrata Tweeted:

Heartiest congratulations @YourKoel & @nispalsingh what a lovely piece of news in these otherwise troubled times! — parambrata (@paramspeak) May 5, 2020

Abir Chatterjee Tweeted This:

Best news to wake up to & that too from one of the most adorable couples around.Heartiest congratulations to @YourKoel & @nispalsingh Much love & tightest hugs to the little one.. — Abir Chatterjee (@itsmeabir) May 5, 2020

Koel made her film debut with Naterguru, which was a box office hit. She has shown her versatility as an actor in movies like Mitin Masi and Bandhan. Some of her other movie titles include Hemlock Society, Chaya O Chobi, Jackpot.