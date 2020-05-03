Lea Michele Is Expecting Her First Child with Husband Zandy Reich, Actress Shares Her Baby Bump Pic

Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Glee star Lea Michele has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Zandy Reich. Days after the news of her pregnancy broke, the Broadway star shared the first picture of her baby bump on Twitter on Saturday. Ashlee Simpson and Husband Evan Ross to Welcome Their Second Child, Singer Announces Her Pregnancy on Instagram.

"So grateful," Michele, 33, wrote in the caption. The actor, who suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, married Reich, 37, last March. Dua Lipa Reacts to Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy With Zayn Malik; Here’s What the British Singer Has to Say.

Check Out Lea Michele's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram So grateful 💛 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 2, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

The couple dated for two years before they got engaged in 2018.