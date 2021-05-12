After winning hearts, accolades and votes in equal measures with his swag in Bigg Boss, model turned actor Asim Riaz was flooded with offers for songs and modeling assignments. The hunk has been keeping his fans engaged and excited with his stunning photoshoots as indeed with some delicious visual treats on his social media accounts. The cool dude is now set to create a frenzy of sorts with his recent outing, a single music track titled Back To Start.

The freshly minted teaser video sees Asim running in his much favored and admired shirtless avatar. The lean bod on display is already drawing cheers from his female fans. Asim is seen running with a mission on his mind and his intense look in this teaser video has been garnering some incredible comments. Looks like Asim wants to motivate his fans with this promising-looking single with an interesting title. Every frame here oozes attitude and the beats are enough to motivate you to hit the gym. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Approached For Nach Baliye 10, Confirms Latter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Asim took to Instagram to reveal the news. His rapper avatar promises to have an interesting mix of swag, killer attitude and go-for-the-kill moto. This is the beginning of a journey! #backtostart OUT THIS EID. #AsimSquad gear up for the big drop 🔥🔥 reads the caption alongside the teaser video. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Looks Dapper as He Poses On a Bike (View Pic)

The single will be presented by Sony Music. Sharing the same, Asim captioned it stating, "ASIM SQUAD, this is for real! Get ready to go #backtostart The rap hustle is about to begin. Stay tuned." We hope his fans love this recent outing that will keep their feet tapping!

