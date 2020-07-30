Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz is the darling of many hearts! The actor has been in the news constantly for his music singles that his admirers are totally loving him for. He also grabs attention for his sizzling chemistry with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, who he met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Be it any update about him, his fans are always up to listen or see! The latest one is his picture on a bike. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Approached For Nach Baliye 10, Confirms Latter.

The much-loved ex-contestant's recent picture is something that his every fan will love to frame. He looks handsome in a navy blue checkered shirt paired with beige pair of trousers. He posed on a black bike and his fans were all hearts for this new picture. Check out his post below.

Asim Riaz's Tweet:

Earlier, Asim bought a luxurious car for himself. The TV sensation treated himself with a BMW 5 Series M Sports car on July 8. He termed it as his 'dream car' that he purchased from Delhi's 'The Car Mall.' As of now the fans are waiting for the release of his singles and the announcement of the potential movies he might sign soon. What are your thoughts on the latest snap of the BB 13 hottie?

