Meera Chopra's Father Mugged At Knife Point, Actress Calls Out Delhi Police On Twitter

Meera Chopra in Section 375

Section 375 actress Meera Chopra took to her Twitter handle to share a shocking piece of news. The actress' father, Sudesh Chopra, was mugged at knifepoint in Delhi's police colony. She tagged Delhi police in the tweet and asked if this is how they claim the capital to be safe. She wrote, "my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be (sic)" Meera Chopra Blasts Ahmedabad Hotel After Finding Maggots in Her Food, Calls For a Legal Action (Watch Video).

Earlier in April, during the early phase of the lockdown, the crime statistics took a dip. In Delhi, there are usually around 150 snatching cases per week, as per a report, but between March 22 and April 7, police recorded only 49. A senior police officer reacting to the statistics had said, "The numbers are coming down for the first time in decades. Let me give you an example. Kidnapping cases in Delhi are usually of minor girls who are kidnapped by their friends or neighbours. That also includes many cases of elopement. Now with everyone home and people practising social distancing, kidnapping cases have come down drastically,"

There was a significant increase in cybercrime against women during the lockdown, as per experts. And seems like, with the ease on restrictions imposed earlier, the criminal activities might also increase.

Check Out Meera Chopra's Tweet Here:

@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

Earlier in an interview, Meera had expressed happiness that she was able to reach her home in Delhi, from Mumbai, before the lockdown was imposed. "It would have been depressing staying alone for such a long time when you can't even step out. I strongly feel that this is the time when we have to stand by each other and take care of each other. And as young people, we have to take the responsibility to ensure that our parents don't go out and stay safe. So, I am glad that I came back. Many of my friends are stuck in Mumbai, and I know it is getting difficult for them to keep their mental peace. I hope we all come out of this stronger," she said.