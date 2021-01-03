Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda starts shooting for 14 Phere. Kriti posted a string of pictures on Instagram Stories. In the images, Kriti is seen getting her hair and make-up done. 14 Phere: Vikrant Massey to Romance Kriti Kharbanda in His Next, Film to Release in July 2021 (Read Details)

On the image, she wrote: "First working day :) #2021 #bekind #14phere." The actress then shared a picture dressed in a jacket. Kriti Kharbanda Is Looking Forward to the New Year, Says ‘2020 Taught Me to Love Harder and Stay Strong’

Check Out Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram Post Below:

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

aceWinter mornings! #Lucknow #14Phere," she captioned the image. Directed by Devanshu Singh, "14 Pherea is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey.

