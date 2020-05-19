3 Years of Hindi Medium: Sanjana Sanghi Pens a Heartfelt Tribute For Late Actor Irrfan Khan (Watch Video)

Hindi Medium Poster, Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It has been just a couple of weeks since Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan's demise. However, the fond memories of the star are still alive and shining. The talented actor has given Indian cine industry a plethora of films to boast about. The fans and co-stars are yet to come to terms with his demise and the social media is flooded with tributes and memories of his film. Now, on the occasion of his much-loved flick Hindi Medium completing 3 years, actress Sanjana Sanghi shared the memories and a note for the late actor. Irrfan Khan to Get a Locality Named After Him in Igatpuri, Villagers Mourn his Sudden Demise and Remember all the Noble Work He Did For Them.

Sanjana played a short role in the film and was mainly only seen in the flashbacks. However, she mentioned that she was glad to be even be a part of the stellar actor's film. She shared a snippet of the song, "Hoor" from the film and in the credits, one can see Irrfan's name. Boman Irani Reveals He Wanted Irrfan Khan to Play THIS Character in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots.

In her caption, Sanjana wrote, "That’s a clipping from the theatres of the first day first show of Hindi Medium, on May 19th, 3 years ago. I could never have fathomed that 3 years later - May 19th 2020 would be a day we’d be in a world without Irrfan Sir, and with theatres shut globally. The oddity of our current times, sometimes really does frighten me.Regardless! Here’s celebrating 3 years of this beautiful film." Watch the video and read the entire caption below.

Sanjana's Note Dedicated To Irrfan Khan

Well, truly it is disheartening to even think about Irrfan Khan's absence from the industry. However, his amazing performances will always keep him in the memories of fans. Incidentally, his last film turned out to be Hindi Medium's sequel, Angrezi Medium.