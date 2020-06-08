41 Years of Mr Natwarlal: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Rakesh Kumar Directorial Dacoit Drama (View Pic)

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday went down memory lane and shared a few pictures of him from the film "Mr. Natwarlal", which released 41 years ago. Apart from sharing the stills, Big B also spoke about how important is it to be 'tadi' (con) in life sometimes. "Life mein vinamra hona achcha hai .. lekin yaar .. kabhi kabhi thodi si ‘tadi' bhi honi chahiye .. hain ki nahin (It's good to be gracious in lifestyles but sometimes a little con is also needed.Isn't it?)," Big B captioned the post. 15 Years of Bunty Aur Babli: Director Shaad Ali Says ’70s ‘Police-Thief’ Stories Inspired the Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji Film.

Released in 1979, the Rakesh Kumar directorial revolves around a con man (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who takes the onus of saving the life of villagers and freeing them from the clutches of a dacoit, played by the late actor Amjad Khan. The film also marked Big B's debut as a singer. He sang the song "Mere paas aao" in the action drama. 43 Years of Amar Akbar Anthony: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How This Film’s Box Office Performance Easily Beats Baahubali 2’s Records

Big B's Instagram Post on 41 Years of Mr Natwarlal

Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's OTT release, "Gulabo Sitabo". He is also a part of Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" and Rumi Jaffery's "Chehre".