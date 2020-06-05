5 Years of Dil Dhadakne Do! Ranveer Singh Shares a Heartthrob Selfie From the Sets of the Film (View Post)

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors we have in the industry. Over the years, the young talent has impressed fans and critics alike by playing diverse roles on the celluloid. Be it Padmaavat, Simmba, Befikre, Lootera to Gully Boy, the man has proved her acting abilities and how. However, June 5, 2020, marks a special day for Singh as his movie Dil Dhadakne Do completes five years on this day. While this flick had a multi-starrer cast, it was moreover the storyline and Zoya Akhtar's vision which worked wonders at the box office. And as the film turns 5 today, Ranveer shared an old selfie on his Instagram. '83 First Look Launch: Ranveer Singh In A Candid Conversation With Kamal Haasan Is A Picture Worth All Your Attention!

The photo shared by the actor is from his Dil Dhadakne Do sets. In the same, we can see him in a clean-cut look with a little stubble smiling for the lenses. "5 years of #DilDhadakneDo," Ranveer captioned the picture post. As soon as the actor shared the throwback picture of IG, the flick's filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar commented on the post by saying, 'Take me back.' Indeed, it's refreshing to go back in time and reminisce some memories. Ranveer Singh Steps Into the Shoes of Influential Dutch Painter Vincent Van Gogh and the Result Is Fascinating (View Pic).

Apart from Singh, Dil Dhadakne Do also starred Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Boman Irani, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey and a few others in key roles. Ranveer played the character of Kabir Mehra. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will be next seen in '83 opposite Deepika Padukone. Stay tuned!