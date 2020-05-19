Ranveer Singh Steps Into the Shoes of Influential Dutch Painter Vincent Van Gogh and the Result Is Fascinating (View Pic)

Ranveer Singh As Vincent Van Gogh (Photo Credits: Insta, Wiki)

Ranveer Singh who is known to be an enthu cutlet from Bollywood often shares quirky and unique posts on his social media accounts. And well, guess what, this time was no different as the star turned himself into a piece of art and it's inspiring. So Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a picture which sees him taking inspiration from the late Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. Transforming himself into one of the celebrated portraits of the artist, Singh also gave some words of wisdom in the caption of the post. Well, must say after looking at the pic shared by the Gully Boy actor, we feel the resemblance created is indeed fabulous. Ranveer Singh Sings ‘Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye’ as Wifey Deepika Padukone Slices Birthday Cake at the Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

The star not only took cues from Van Gogh but also used the influential painter's lines and shared a deep, meaningful and thoughtful message for one and all in this pandemic times. He wrote, "As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed.-Vincent Van Gogh." Indeed, Ranveer Singh the great. Ranveer Singh’s Answer To A ‘Bed’ Question Asked by Kartik Aaryan About Deepika Padukone Will Make You Go ROFL (Watch Video).

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Latest Post Below:

Earlier to this, Ranveer had shared a childhood photo of himself imitating Hulk Hogan. The said pic had gone viral on the web and was also loved by fans. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be next seen in '83 which is looking for a new release date due to the outbreak. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Stay tuned!