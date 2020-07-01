On June 30, Aamir Khan had issued a statement in which he informed that some of his staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor also shared except for his mother, all others in his family have taken the test and are COVID-19 negative. He requested his fans to pray for his mother who was yet to take the test for the novel coronavirus. The actor has shared a great news sometime ago about his mother’s health. Aamir has shared a tweet in which he confirmed that his Ammi has tested negative for COVID-19. Aamir Khan's Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19, Actor and Most of His Family Test Negative (Read Statement).

Yesterday, Aamir Khan had mentioned in his statement, “Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.” The post shared by Aamir today read, “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes Love. a.” This is indeed a huge sigh of relief for the actor and his entire family members. Take a look at the post shared by the Bollywood actor about his mother being tested negative for COVID-19.

Aamir Khan On His Mom’s Health

Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes 🙏 Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020

Aamir Khan had thanked the BMC officials for taking good care of his staff members and all others in this hour of crisis. He had also thanked them for ‘fumigating and sterilising the entire society’.

