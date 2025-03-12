Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): On the eve of the 60th birthday of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted arriving at the former's house in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh managed to dodge the paparazzi by staying hidden behind his security. In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Salman could be seen exiting Aamir's residence with him.

Producer Rajkumar Santoshi also arrived at Aamir's house to extend birthday greetings to the 'Fanaa' star.

On his birthday, Aamir has also planned to spend some time with members of media.

Recently, at a media event, Aamir talked about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hits that he rejected.

At the event, he was asked about the films he regrets giving up. To which, Aamir said, "Darr jo mein kar raha tha, phir meine nahi kiya... That was for other reasons, not for creative reasons. And even now I feel woh sahi hi hua because jo sur Yash ji pakad rahe the, woh Shah Rukh was suiting better. In retrospect, agar woh main karta toh kuch aur hi ho jata because I was looking at it differently. I don't really regret that because woh film achi bani aur kamyab bhi hui...... Main uss sur mein nahi kelne wala tha.

Aamir accepted K Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan script, first approached him.

"I heard the script and told the writer that it would suit Salman Khan better. That was my reaction. I liked the script of the film, but asked them to take it to Salman. The writer, however, didn't go to Salman, he went to Kabir Khan. And then Kabir went to Salman. But that was my reaction. Even for Munna Bhai, Raju wanted me to play a part. The day he came to me with the script, he said that things have changed and the film is more of a sequel to the first part," he shared.

In the coming months, Aamir will be seen headlining Sitaare Zameen Par. (ANI)

