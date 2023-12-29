Man Infraconstruction Ltd will redevelop a building partly owned by Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan in the posh Pali Hill area of Bandra West, a statement said here on Friday. The sea-facing building with Aamir Khan and other owners stands on a plot of around 37,000 square feet, and redevelopment is likely to start in mid-2024. Dangal Completes Seven Years: Fatima Sana Shaikh Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans, Says ‘Grateful for All the Love My Character Received’.

The property is Virgo CHS Ltd, comprising two wings – Bella Vista and Marine – with 24 flats, of which nine are owned by Khan. The building will have ultra-luxury flats with a sale component of around 50,000 square feet, targeting expected revenue of around Rs 500 crore, and MICL will redevelop it through an associate company.

After redevelopment, each of the existing owners shall be eligible for larger flats, with around 55-60% extra area compared to the existing space. The flats in the revamped building, each with a sea view and four and five BHKs, are likely to cost in the range of Rs 125-K per sq. ft., as per current market indications in the Pali Hill neighbourhood. Dunki: Aamir Khan Sends Best Wishes to Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani For Movie, Says 'Can't Wait To See The Magic They've Created' (Watch Video).

The picturesque Pali Hill is considered the abode of stars and other celebs, marking the start of the 'glamour crescent' that extends from Bandra West to Oshiwara on the west coast of Mumbai. Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Juhu, Versova, and beyond to the north and the surroundings are home to many glamorous personalities from films, television, and the entertainment industry, besides big business persons, honchos of Indian and foreign companies, politicians, and others.

A few prominent denizens of the area include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Saira Banu, Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and clan, Rani Mukherjee, Farah Khan, Vivek Oberoi, top film producers-directors, music directors, et al., besides their offices also located in the region.

