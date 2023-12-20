In a heartwarming gesture, Aamir Khan extended heartfelt wishes to Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for their upcoming film Dunki, expressing eagerness to witness the magic they've crafted. The actor, known for his collaboration with Hirani in PK, conveyed congratulations on Hirani's 20-year milestone in the industry. Aamir's supportive message not only showcased his camaraderie with Hirani but also highlighted his anticipation for the film's release. Dunki Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Film!

Watch Aamir Khan Sending Best Wishes To Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki:

