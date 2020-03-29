Aashiqui 2 Writer Shagufta Rafique Gives A Fitting Reply To Those Trolling Shah Rukh Khan After Many Bollywood Celebrities Donated To PM Cares Fund To Fight COVID-19

Shah Rukh Khan and Shagufta Rafique (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Charity is a way of life, sure but it is also a choice. One contributes or donates funds if the person believes in the cause. But there are a few people who feel obliged to deride others just for kicks. Yesterday, when PM Modi asked the nation to donate for Corona relief, several Bollywood celebrities and others pledged crores of money. Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to the same. But rather than simply thanking him for his generosity, people started asking what are the Khans doing. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan to Reunite After Dear Zindagi for a Film by War Director?

Shah Rukh Khan invariably became a target with many slamming him for not doing enough. But this man has some really loyal and diligent fans and friends who have taken it upon them to prove to the world, SRK is charitable, he just doesn't tom-tom about it. One of them is the writer of several Vishesh Films projects including Aashiqui 2, Shagifta Rafique. She compares him to the Moon. Check it out here...

#StopNegativityAgainstSRK The Moon doesn't prove its existence nor light nor coolness nor beauty..Its there for all to see..Same with this icon who believes in giving and sharing without being pompous.Tweeting this cause I have utmost respect for #srk — ShaguftaRafique (@shufta20) March 29, 2020

Although SRK doesn't really need defending, it is heartwarming to see someone from the fraternity standing up for him.