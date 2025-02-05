Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 49th birthday on Wednesday (February 5). He was born in 1976 in Mumbai in the famous Bachchan household to iconic cinema stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Having featured in some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, including Dhoom (2009), Guru (2007), Bol Bachchan (2012), and Housefull 3 (2016), Jr Bachchan has impressed fans with his versatility and exceptional performances in numerous films over the years. Today, Abhishek Bachchan adds another year to his illustrious career that spans over two decades. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Celebrate Team India’s Triumph Against England in IND vs ENG 2025 T20I Series at Popular Mumbai Café (Watch Video).

Abhishek Bachchan's latest release was Shoojit Sircar's family drama, I Want To Talk, which received a positive response from critics and fans alike. As we celebrate the versatile actor's special day, let us take a look at some of his upcoming projects.

‘Housefull 5’

Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5 is one of the most loved comedy franchises in Bollywood. The upcoming instalment of the franchise, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, features a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri Soundarya Sharma among others. Houseful 5 is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5, 2025.

‘Housefull 5’ Cast

‘Be Happy’

On International Daughter's Day 2024, Amazon Prime Video announced a new film titled Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma in the lead roles. Touted to be a dance drama, the film follows the story of a single father and his daughter. The movie is directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Lizelle D'Souza. Be Happy also features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in key roles. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

‘Be Happy’ First Look Poster

‘King’

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an upcoming action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the lead roles. The cast also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. AB Jr is reportedly playing the antagonist in the film. For the past few days, King has been generating significant buzz online, with SRK speaking about it at various events. However, official announcements regarding the film as still awaited. ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Collaboration With ‘Pathaan’ Director Siddharth Anand for Upcoming Action Film, Assures Fans It Will Be Entertaining.

With such diverse genres on the horizon, fans are excited to see how Abhishek Bachchan will pull off the roles. On his special day, we wish him good luck and hope he continues to entertain us in the years to come.

