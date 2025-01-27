‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Collaboration With ‘Pathaan’ Director Siddharth Anand for Upcoming Action Film, Assures Fans It Will Be Entertaining

During a recent event in Dubai, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he will be reuniting with his 'Pathaan' director for his upcoming film, tentatively titled, 'King'. Know more about the update here!

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jan 27, 2025 02:20 PM IST
‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Collaboration With ‘Pathaan’ Director Siddharth Anand for Upcoming Action Film, Assures Fans It Will Be Entertaining
Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand (Photo Credit: X)

Shah Rukh Khan attended an event at Dubai's Global Village on Sunday (January 23). The Bollywood superstar had a phenomenal 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan. He ended the year with Dunki. We didn't get to see SRK on the big screens in 2024. However, as per the latest reports, he will star in a high-voltage action film titled King, which also features his daughter, Suhana Khan. At a recent event, he dropped a major update while speaking about filming it. Shah Rukh Khan Sets the Stage Ablaze As He Dances to His Iconic Track ‘Chaiyya Chaiyaa’ at Dubai’s Global Village; Video Capturing SRK’s Electrifying Performance Goes Viral – WATCH.

Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About ‘King’

At a recent Dubai event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that his upcoming movie, King, will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He said, "I will be shooting it when I go back to Mumbai in a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anan,d is very strict. He had made Pathan. So, he has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can't tell you, but I can assure that it will entertain you all."

Siddharth Anand To Direct Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

In a video going viral on X (previously Twitter) from the event, Shah Rukh Khan could be heard saying, "Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan bohot hogaya. Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan - King. I know its a bit of showoff, but we are in Dubai so people will understand that 'A King Is A King'". ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan To Kickstart Shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Action Film Soon? Here’s What SRK Said (Watch Video).

If the latest reports are to be believed, King will also feature Munjya star Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Abhay Verma Abhishek Bachchan Dubai Global Village King King Khan King Movie Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan video SIDDHARTH ANAND SRK Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan attended an event at Dubai's Global Village on Sunday (January 23). The Bollywood superstar had a phenomenal 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan. He ended the year with Dunki. We didn't get to see SRK on the big screens in 2024. However, as per the latest reports, he will star in a high-voltage action film titled King, which also features his daughter, Suhana Khan. At a recent event, he dropped a major update while speaking about filming it.

Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About 'King'

At a recent Dubai event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that his upcoming movie, King, will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He said, "I will be shooting it when I go back to Mumbai in a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anan,d is very strict. He had made Pathan. So, he has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can't tell you, but I can assure that it will entertain you all."

Siddharth Anand To Direct Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'

In a video going viral on X (previously Twitter) from the event, Shah Rukh Khan could be heard saying, "Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan bohot hogaya. Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan - King. I know its a bit of showoff, but we are in Dubai so people will understand that 'A King Is A King'".

If the latest reports are to be believed, King will also feature Munjya star Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Abhay Verma Abhishek Bachchan Dubai Global Village King King Khan King Movie Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan video SIDDHARTH ANAND SRK Suhana Khan
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ vs Other Republic Day Movie Releases: From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ to Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’, Ranking Opening Weekend Box Office Collections of Past Decade!
SA20 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Paarl Royals Extend Lead in Standings, MI Cape Town Climb Back To Number Two Spot
Cricket

SA20 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Paarl Royals Extend Lead in Standings, MI Cape Town Climb Back To Number Two Spot
In a video going viral on X (previously Twitter) from the event, Shah Rukh Khan could be heard saying, "Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan bohot hogaya. Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan - King. I know its a bit of showoff, but we are in Dubai so people will understand that 'A King Is A King'".

If the latest reports are to be believed, King will also feature Munjya star Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Latestly whatsapp channel