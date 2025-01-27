‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Collaboration With ‘Pathaan’ Director Siddharth Anand for Upcoming Action Film, Assures Fans It Will Be Entertaining

Shah Rukh Khan attended an event at Dubai's Global Village on Sunday (January 23). The Bollywood superstar had a phenomenal 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan. He ended the year with Dunki. We didn't get to see SRK on the big screens in 2024. However, as per the latest reports, he will star in a high-voltage action film titled King, which also features his daughter, Suhana Khan. At a recent event, he dropped a major update while speaking about filming it. Shah Rukh Khan Sets the Stage Ablaze As He Dances to His Iconic Track ‘Chaiyya Chaiyaa’ at Dubai’s Global Village; Video Capturing SRK’s Electrifying Performance Goes Viral – WATCH.

Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About ‘King’

At a recent Dubai event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that his upcoming movie, King, will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He said, "I will be shooting it when I go back to Mumbai in a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anan,d is very strict. He had made Pathan. So, he has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can't tell you, but I can assure that it will entertain you all."

Siddharth Anand To Direct Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

In a video going viral on X (previously Twitter) from the event, Shah Rukh Khan could be heard saying, "Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan bohot hogaya. Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan - King. I know its a bit of showoff, but we are in Dubai so people will understand that 'A King Is A King'".

If the latest reports are to be believed, King will also feature Munjya star Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

