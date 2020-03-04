Ace Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta and Producer Madhu Mantena Granted Divorce by Mumbai Court

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Masaba Gupta is one the most popular fashion designers. Her works are well-known in the world of fashion. The artistic names that she gives for each of her collections, the aesthetic designs, unconventional prints, and many other factors makes her standout. Producer Madhu Mantena co-founded Phantom Films; he also co-founded the celebrity management company KWAN. Masaba and Madhu tied the knot in 2015; it was a civil ceremony. Hardly three years after their married life, the duo announced about their separation. Yo or Hell No? Sonam Kapoor's Floral Saree by Masaba Gupta.

The latest buzz that is doing rounds on the internet is regarding Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena’s divorce that has been granted by the Bandra Family Court. The couple had reportedly filed for divorce in March 2019 and in September 2019 they were granted divorce that went unnoticed, reports Spotboye. Masaba and Madhu had issued a joint statement to announce about their separation. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha in Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor for Dabangg 3 Promotions.

Statement Issued By Masaba Gupta

The statement released by Masaba Gupta read, “With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have today decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve answers from us. All we can say to each of them is give us time and gives us love when we reach out to you.” The statement further read, “We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve an answer from us.... All we can say to them is to give us time and to give us love when we reach out to you. We now need a lot of it.” The two have reportedly maintained cordial relations even after parting ways.