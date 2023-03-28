While Sonam Kapoor has always been the biggest supporter of Masaba Gupta and her designs, she's not the only Bollywood celeb obsessed with her. Quite recently, Rani Mukerji has taken some personal interest in her brand and that's evident from her promotional outings. Mukerji is insisting on wearing Masaba Gupta outfits while promoting her releases. We saw it during Bunty Aur Babli 2 and now again with Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway. Masaba's innovative designs have always grabbed our eyeballs and these celebrity approvals are like a cherry on the cake. 7 Traditional Outfits That We Would Like to Steal from Sara Ali Khan's Wardrobe.

Besides Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, other Bollywood beauties like Mouni Roy and Vidya Balan are also strong supporters of Gupta's brand. That explains why we see them opting for her different collections very often. While we have personally bookmarked all these celebrities' looks for our future references, it's time we share the list with our readers. Keep scrolling to find out the best celebrity-approved looks in Masaba Gupta. From Sonakshi Sinha to Mira Rajput - the list has all the good names from the industry. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma - Bollywood Beauties Who Love Their Denim Jackets.

Rani Mukerji in Masaba Gupta Saree

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra in Masaba Gupta Saree

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt in Masaba Gupta Co-ord Set

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Masaba Gupta Saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidya Balan in Masaba Gupta Saree

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy in Masaba Gupta Saree

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor in Masaba Gupta Co-ord Set

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which celeb's look in Masaba Gupta was most charming for you? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

