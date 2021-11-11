Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal says that his father was keener on him pursuing engineering as a profession. But he himself felt that it was not the field where he could fit in. During a conversation with famed adventurer Bear Grylls on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, the actor shared: "Actually, I have been an engineering student and he was very happy seeing his kid become an engineer. Because nobody in my family before me has ever done a 9 to 5 job where they get monthly pay checks, where they get weekends off so they can plan family time." Into the Wild With Bear Grylls: Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Overcoming His Fear of Swimming in Vast Ocean.

"In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took me to an industrial visit to show us what the future is like and how companies work and all that and I went there, and till that time I was actually a rat in the race. But the day I went there I saw people working over there in front of computers, I just couldn't feel that and for the first time in my life I just was very sure of something that I don't belong here," he adds. Into the Wild: Vicky Kaushal Is All Set for a New Adventure With Bear Grylls, Episode Arrives on November 12.

Talking about his childhood, Vicky says: "I grew up in a house which was practically little bigger than this shack that we've created. It was a 10/10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. That's where I was born. And from thereon it has been my family's journey. And we've seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey."

During his expedition in the Indian Ocean, Vicky tried to overcome his fears and even tried eating a raw crab for the first time. "I've never actually in my life got into sea water. Not even shallow sea water or deep sea water. Never! If we are going into sea water then it's going to be my first time and hopefully, I'll be getting rid of my fears," he concludes. Into The Wild with Bear Grylls will stream on November 12 on discovery+.

