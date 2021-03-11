Actor Adhyayan Suman has been in the news for his break-up with actress Maera Mishra. He has posted a statement saying he wouldn't want to comment on the matter as he has been taught not to "wash dirty linen in public". "Hello, all I would like to say at this stage is that I have great respect for all women, right from my mother to sister to close friends and even more so for the ones that I have shared fond memories with. Adhyayan Suman Calls Out Power Dynamics in the Industry: 'Unfortunate That We Required a Sushant Singh Rajput to Commit Suicide for People to Realise'.

My upbringing does not allow me to wash dirty linen in public and I want to learn from my past mistakes and not say anything to anyone at this stage," Adhyayan said in a statement. The actor added as of now he is only concentrating on upcoming projects. "My focus is my work, which is in the public domain, and I look forward to releasing my new song very soon. I request you to respect the privacy of me and my family as well," he said.TV Actress Maera Mishra Opens Up about Her Equation with Adhyayan Suman: I Would Say That Our Relationship Is Beyond Definitions.

Check Out Adhyayan Suman's Tweet Below:

Hello, All I would like to say at this stage is that I have great respect for all women, right from my mother to sister to close friends and even more so for the ones that I have shared fond memories with. pic.twitter.com/wClJB5qqMA — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) March 11, 2021

In a recent interview, Maera confirmed that the two have broken up and she even spoke about how things changed between them when they started living together. According to reports, the couple broke up in November after a two-year courtship.

