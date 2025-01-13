January 13, 2025, Special Days: One of the busiest days in the first month of 2025 is January 13. The day boasts a number of festivals and events both on the national and international stage. Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated in the Indian states of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana, falls on January 13. In the other parts of the country, Bhogi will be celebrated as Bhogi Pandigai and Bhogi Pongal. The festival kicks off Sankranti festivities in the country. There are important international observances, such as Korean American Day, Coming of Age Day in Japan, and Plough Day, among many others. Several famous birthday celebrations also take place on the day, with many celebrities born on January 13. Some of them are Rakesh Sharma, Patrick Dempsey, Piyush Mishra, Imran Khan, Lee Seung-gi, Orlando Bloom and Liam Hemsworth. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 13, 2025 (Monday)

Lohri Bhogi Pandigai Bhogi Pongal Shakambhari Purnima Arudra Darshan or Thiruvathira Paush Purnima Vrat Anvadhan January 2025 Calennig Korean American Day Coming of Age Day in Japan National Gluten-Free Day Plough Monday Public Radio Broadcasting Day Stephen Foster Memorial Day

Famous January 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rakesh Sharma Patrick Dempsey Michael Peña Shonda Rhimes Ruth Wilson Piyush Mishra Imran Khan Lee Seung-gi Orlando Bloom Julian Morris Liam Hemsworth Andrew Yang Julia Louis-Dreyfus Natalia Dyer Adhyayan Suman Ashmit Patel Kamran Akmal Jermaine Lawson Luis Diaz Glenn Whelan

