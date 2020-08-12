Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has won hearts already with their crackling chemistry in the film Gully Boy. The movie directed by Zoya Akhtar won numerous accolades in numerous categories. Fans and critics were mighty impressed with Ranveer and Alia’s onscreen chemistry. And who wouldn’t be happy to know that these two would be teaming up again? According to latest reports, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt would be reuniting again and this time it would be for a love story. Well, such an amazing pair and for such a genre? A perfect combo if the reports turn out to be true! Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana Get Acting Honours.

Owing to the ongoing global crisis, there are several projects that had to be delayed and one among them is Karan Johar’s Takht. A source has revealed to Mirror that this mega-budget film that has an ensemble cast has been put on hold for now and meanwhile, KJo has worked upon another story that he plans to take it on floors by next year. About this project, the source was quoted as saying, “Karan has been working on the script all through the lockdown and recently narrated it to both Ranveer and Alia. They loved it and have given their verbal nod to the film. It’s a love story with a fun vibe. Karan will step away from his intense zone and go back to something along the lines of his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Come on Board for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

However, there has been no official announcement made on it yet. But fans would be thrilled if Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt would be collaborating again. Meanwhile, the projects that Ranveer has in hit kitty are 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. On the other hand, Alia starrer Sadak 2 is slated to release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar. Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra are the other three projects that she has in her kitty.

