We told you two days back that John Abraham doesn't seem kicked abut Mumbai Saga's digital-first release on Amazon Prime Video. He had liked the tweet of a film critic who called it the' worst decision'. Now we have Emraan Hashmi liking a similar tweet of a fan who also wants Mumbai Saga to release at the theatres. The fan argues that Vijay's Master will release at the theatres on January 13, so why can't Mumbai Saga. It seems Emraan agrees. Is John Abraham Unhappy With Mumbai Saga’s Digital-First Release On Amazon Prime Video?

Mumbai Saga is the latest to join the list of movies that skipped theatres for an OTT release. The widespread pandemic has forced filmmakers to take this decision which obviously isn't a popular move. Many actors have spoken against it. Mumbai Saga is directed by Sanjay Gupta whose movies have a fan following of their own. Plus John Abraham's fanbase has boosted in the last couple of years and so did Emraan Hashmi's.

Emraan Hashmi twitter

Apparently, Amazon Prime Video has bought the rights of the movie for Rs 80 crore. Mumbai Saga is a perfect single screen bonanza that can revive these theatres after closure for the better part of last year. It has action, dialogues, John Abraham and of course, Emraan Hashmi.

