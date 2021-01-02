2020 has been a year of disappointments and despair for the film industry. With no shoots or releases, the movie industry across the country has incurred huge losses which will take a lot of time to offset. Producers took a decision to release their movies on OTT as cinema halls were closed for months. And that is still continuing with the recent addition of Mumbai Saga to the list. The Sanjay Gupta directed multi-starrer will now release on Amazon Prime Video. John Abraham, who plays a key role in the film, doesn't seem impressed with the decision. As Mumbai Saga Shoot Halts, Sanjay Gupta Utilises Coronavirus Lockdown to Script Shootout 3

Why we are speculating that is because John liked a tweet of a film critic who slammed the decision of letting Mumbai Saga go for a digital-first release. Many might argue that it could be a mistake on the actor's part. We agree there is a possibility but you can't discount the fact that no actor who has tasted amazing box office success, would be highly kicked about an OTT release. It is not wrong to feel unhappy about it if you ask us.

Image credit: Twitter

John Abraham is having a great run at the box office with Parmanu, Satyamev Jayate and others. Guess he would have wanted the movie to release at the theatres like all of us.

