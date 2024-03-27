A few days ago, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut joined politics. She will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on a BJP ticket from Himachal Pradesh. And now, Sara Ali Khan has opened up about entering politics. During an interview with Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Sara Ali Khan was asked if she wanted to enter politics in the future, and she said yes. Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: Sara Ali Khan's Patriotic Movie Does Not Impress Critics.

The actress was asked, 'Somewhere down the line, Sara wants to join politics,' and she responded by saying, 'Yes, she does.' In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Sara said, 'I have a degree in history and political science so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long as I can.' Ae Watan Mere Watan Audience Review: Watch or Skip Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s Patriotic Film? Here Are Tweets Worth Checking Out!.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Video:

On the work front, Sara's latest film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, was released on Prime Video. She played freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the Kannan Iyer-directed film. The actress will next be seen in Life In A Metro, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

