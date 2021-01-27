Deep Sidhu, known for his works in Hindi and Punjabi film, is also an activist. There were thousands of farmers who protested on Republic Day at New Delhi’s Red Fort over the controversial agricultural reforms. Farmer leaders have alleged that Deep Sidhu instigated protestors and led them to Red Fort and hoisted a flag as well. This incident has left many farmer leaders and Bollywood actor, BJP MP Sunny Deol upset, making the latter distancing himself from Deep Sidhu. Amid this incident, an old video of Sunny calling Deep Sidhu his ‘younger brother’ is going viral on the internet. Sunny Deol and Several Farmer Leaders Distance Themselves From Deep Sidhu For the Red Fort Violence.

This video is during one of the interviews that Sunny Deol was giving during the promotional activity of the film Ramta Jogi. This Punjabi film had marked Deep Sidhu’s acting debut and it was produced under the banner of Vijayta Films, a production company owned by the Deol family. In the viral video, Sunny can be heard been saying that Deep is like a ‘younger brother’ to him, but after what happened yesterday during the farmers’ protest, it has saddened the former. Sunny shared a tweet in Hindi that read, “I am deeply saddened by what happened at the Red Fort today. On December 6 itself, I had clarified on Twitter that I and my family have nothing to do with Deep Sidhu. Jai Hind.” Farmers' Tractor Rally: Deep Sidhu, Who Was Part of Group That Hoisted Religious Flag From Ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi, is Affiliated With BJP, Allege Congress And AAP (Watch Video).

Sunny Deol's Tweet Over Deep Sidhu

आज लाल क़िले पर जो हुआ उसे देख कर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ है, मैं पहले भी, 6 December को ,Twitter के माध्यम से यह साफ कर चुका हूँ कि मेरा या मेरे परिवार का दीप सिद्धू के साथ कोई संबंध नही है। जय हिन्द — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2021

The Viral Video

Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj India founder, was quoted as saying, “Deep Sidhu was present at Red Fort during the violence. We were opposed to him since the start,” reports Aaj Tak. Deep Sidhu took to Facebook to justify his actions and stated, “We have only hoisted the Mahan Sahib flag on the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest. In this kind of protest, people’s anger flares up and you cannot blame one person for inciting the protesters.”

