Bollywood's rising star Ahaan Panday recently took to his social media account to share some happy moments with his mother on account of her birthday. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Win ‘Most Iconic Debut’ Award at BH OTT India Fest 2025; ‘Saiyaara’ Duo Steals Spotlight Again After Gen Z Icon Honour (Watch Video).

In one photo, Ahaan shared a childhood memory of his mother teaching him how to swim. Young Ahaan can be seen in the pool with a baby float, while his mother, Deanne Panday, holds him close, helping him learn to move through the water.

View Ahaan Panday's Post:

Ahaan Panday's Instagram

In the other pictures, Ahaan and Deanne can be seen posing cutely with each other as they click a selfie. Earlier today, Ananya Panday, who is the first cousin of Ahaan Panday and also a successful Bollywood actress, took to her social media account to wish her ‘Chachi’ on her birthday.

Sharing a picture of herself with Deanne, Ananya wrote, 'Happy Birthday, Chachi.' Talking about Ahaan, the Bollywood debutant who debuted with Saiyaraa this year, he went on to become an internet sensation overnight.

His movie Saiyaraa received a great response from audiences, especially the young crowd. The movie that was released a few months ago was received well by critics too. Ahaan, back then he had recalled the first time his mother, Deanne, ever saw a billboard of her son from his movie Saiyaara. Taking to her social media back then, Deanne had shared some photos and videos of admiring the Saiyaara billboard three months ago.

Expressing her gratitude for all the love showered on Saiyaara, Deanne wrote, "It’s been a little over 3 months since Ahaan & I saw his first ever billboard. What a joyful ride that night & ever since for our son & family. So much gratitude for all the love you all have shown our son. Blessed to have experienced the purest form of joy (sic)." ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday To Undergo Intense Action Training for His Upcoming YRF Film With Ali Abbas Zafar.

"Thank you from our hearts. God bless you and your families always & forever. (Folded hands, hugs, dizzy and infinity emojis)," she added. Following the massive success of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, Ahaan has reportedly now been locked in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming action romance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Ahaan Panday). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).