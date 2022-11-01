Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 49th birthday today and the gorgeous diva is considered as one of the most beautiful women on earth after winning Miss World 1994 pageant. Aishwarya began her acting career in 1997, with Mani Ratnam’s political drama Iruvar, Tamil film for which she received too much appreciation from critics and two National Film Awards. In the same year, she appeared in the Hindi film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997) which did not do well at the Box office. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Stunning Cannes Looks of the Bollywood Diva!

She rose to fame with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and was awarded by Filmfare Award of Best Actress. The actress has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali to English films in her 25 years long acting career and today on the occasion of her 49th Birthday we are going to take a look at the list of her upcoming movies. 22 Years of Mohabbatein: YRF Celebrates Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Romantic Classic.

Jailer

South Star Rajinikanth's first look for Thalaivar 169 titled Jailer is finally out. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is currently in works and reports confirm that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would play Rajnikanth's wife in this film.

Ponniyin Selvan II

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Raavan director Mani Ratnam reunite for Ponniyin Selvan trilogy and the Bollywood actress made a return to Tamil cinema with Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram starrer. PS1 was released this year in September and did exceptionally well at the box office. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a major role in Ponniyin Selvan 2 and the film is reported to hit theatres by Summer 2023

Woh Kaun Thi Remake

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reported to headline KriArj Entertainment’s Woh Kaun Thi remake in which Ash is set to reprise Sadhana’s character. Reports also suggest that Shahid Kapoor will be the lead to this official remake of Sadhana and Manoj Kumar's 1964 hit.

Raat Aur Din Remake

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly asked Rs 10 crore for her role in the official remake of the 1967 ‘s movie Raat Aur Din and the actress is all set to reprise the role of Nargis Dutt, the legendary actress even won the National Award for the classic hit. however, no official confirmation about the project is made yet

Sujoy Ghosh's Next

Back in 2018, reports surfaced online that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan team up for Sujoy Ghosh’s next to where Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also going to have a prominent role to play. However, no further announcement about the project was made yet.

On Aishwarya's 49th Birthday, LatestLY and team wishes the world's most gorgeous woman a Happy Birthday!

