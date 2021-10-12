Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a sneak-peek into megastar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday with a picture she shared on social media. Just like every year, Aishwarya posted a picture of her father-in-law who is seen posing with his granddaughter Aaradhya. The two are hugging each other and smiling at the camera. For the caption, Aishwarya wrote: "Happy happy birthday dearest darling Dadajii-Pa. Love you forever and beyond." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Photographer for Husband Abhishek Bachchan As He Shares a Delightful Picture of Himself!

Aishwarya along with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned from their Paris-Dubai trip right in before Amitabh's 79th birthday on Monday. The cine icon took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and friends for their wishes. He shared a picture of himself and wrote: "My gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sabyasachi Outfit and Jewellery Is Stuff of Dreams, Check Out Pics From Dubai Expo Event.

Check Out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Adorable Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

"Your greetings today have been immense .. I cannot respond to all of them, but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response .."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2021 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).