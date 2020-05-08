Ajay Devgn Explains How Lockdown Feels Like With his Cheeky Throwback Post With Kajol (View Pic)

Kajol, Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn is right now quite active on social media. The actor is known to be witty and a prankster of industry. He definitely is a true entertainer, even off-screen. His social media accounts are the best place to go when one needs a fun dose of entertainment. Lockdown has forced most of them to dig up the old pictures. Ajay too joined the bandwagon and shared a rather dramatic picture of him and his wife, actress Kajol. Tribhanga Release Date: Ajay Devgn’s First Netflix Production, Starring Kajol, to Drop Online in 2020?.

The monochrome snap of the duo has all the 90s flavour sprinkled on it! Ajay is in his swagger avatar that he flaunted in his early days of career. He is holding his beloved girl, Kajol's hand who is all dolled up for this particular picture/scene. Cheekily, he also wrote, "Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began." This is one killer flashback friday post by the actor that everyone will relate to! Check it out below.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began.#FridayFlashback@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/CctxqUZZkv — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor is actively taking a part in spreading awareness regarding coronavirus pandemic. He featured in a couple of songs and videos which emphasized on the importance of social distancing amid the lockdown. With a huge fan base that he has, his words will sure hit the right chords with them, reaching to a wider audience. Meanwhile, he also makes sure to keep everything a bit light hearted with goofy and amazing throwback pictures. he will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Stay tuned with us for more updates.