Tribhanga Release Date: Ajay Devgn’s First Netflix Production, Starring Kajol, to Drop Online in 2020?

Ajay Devgn, Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tribhanga is a Netflix film that marks the digital debut of Bollywood actress Kajol. This film would also be Ajay Devgn’s first Netflix production under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. Owing to lockdown, the demand for digital content has shot up and that has even led to some of the filmmakers and producers to release their films directly online. Regarding Tribhanga’s release, this film was supposed to hit the digital space in 2021, but as per the latest development, Netflix India has requested the makers to release this Kajol starrer in 2020. Kajol Starts Shooting for Tribhanga, Her Digital Debut with Netflix (View Pic).

A trade source has revealed to Mid-Day that Netflix India has asked the makers of Tribhanga if they could drop the film online in the second half of this year. The source was quoted as saying, “While Netflix has several offerings lined up, Tribhanga is one of its few projects that is close to the finish line. The editing is complete; only the background music and VFX are pending. So, the OTT platform has requested the producer to expedite the delivery of the final product.” Tribhanga: Vaibhav Tatwawaadi on Board for Kajol’s Netflix Film.

Producer Siddharth Malhotra has also dropped a hint about the chances of Tribhanga getting preponed. He revealed that they have not zeroed down the release date and it could be confirmed only after the film is submitted to the streaming giant. He was quoted as saying, “We can't resume work until the studios open their doors. Considering the work remaining on sound effects and VFX, we will need a month or two to deliver the final product. Even if the lockdown is lifted by mid-May, we should be able to deliver it latest by July.”

Tribhanga is directed by Renuka Shahane. It revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations. Tribhanga also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.