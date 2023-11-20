Suzanne Bernert, wife of late actor Akhil Mishra, pens an emotional note marking two months since his untimely death. In the heartfelt tribute, she expresses disbelief at his absence, recalling their last moments together and declaring her enduring love. The post includes shared photos, capturing the emotional void left by the actor. Akhil Mishra, known for his role as librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots, appeared in several TV shows. Akhil Mishra, 3 Idiots Actor, Passes Way After Getting Injured in Kitchen Accident

Suzanne Bernert's Social Media Post

Today, it's been 2 months since you left. I still can't believe it. My anchor,my love,my compass gone. The person I wanted to talk to the most and to spend every moment with just ripped away. I was at a shoot in Hyderabad, and I sent you pics, and you sent me 😘. We spoke so… pic.twitter.com/KRmLIknDTV — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) November 20, 2023

