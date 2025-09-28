In a shocking piece of news, two children have died due to a massive fire at the Deep Shree apartments in the Anantpura region of Kota, Rajasthan. According to a recent report, the fire incident claimed the lives of 10-year-old television actor Veer Sharma and his 15-year-old brother Shaurya Sharma. The incident reportedly occurred late on Saturday (September 27) night. Robo Shankar, Tamil Actor Best Known for His Roles in ‘Viswasam’ and ‘Maari’, Dies at 46 in Chennai.

TV Actor Veer Sharma and His Brother Shaurya Sharma Die in Fire Accident

According to a report in NDTV, the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Deep Shee apartment, where Veer Sharma and his brother Shaurya were alone. According to the police, both children died of suffocation from smoke after being trapped inside the flat. Neighbours noticed smoke coming out of the flat and rushed to help. They managed to break the door and rescue the children, who were found in an unconscious state. The boys were then taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Cause of Fire Suspected To Be Short Circuit

Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam stated that the initial investigations suggested that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. She said, "The drawing room was completely gutted, while other areas of the flat bore burn marks. Station Officer Bhupendra Singh also confirmed that an electrical fault was the reason behind the fire.

The tragedy has left Veer and Shaurya's father, Jitendra Sharma, a faculty member at a private coaching institute in Kota, in deep shock. He was reportedly attending an event at the time of the incident. Their mother, Rita Sharma, a Bollywood actress, was in Mumbai when the incident occurred.

Veer Sharma’s Work Front

Veer Sharma was best known for his role as young Lakshman in the mythological series Veer Hanuman. He was reportedly set to play the childhood version of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in an upcoming film. His elder brother, Shaurya, was preparing for the IIT entrance exams.

