Remember the sweet person from Happy Bhaag Jayegi? He was charming, innocent, shy right? We are talking about none other than our very own Mirzapur's 'Guddu Pandit' aka Ali Fazal. He is charming with an effervescent smile that can also get deceptive, as per the characters he portrays on screen. Be it Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos or Mirzapur series, we can't stop praising him. Afghan Dreamers: Ali Fazal Bags Yet Another Hollywood Movie, Actor to Star in Bill Guttentag's Next.

Here are some interesting facts about the Fukrey boy that you can’t miss out:

Birth Place

Ali Fazal was born on October 15, 1986, in Lucknow. The actor completed his studies in Dehradun and then graduated from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

His Love For Acting Since School

When he was in Doon boarding school, Fazal played the role of Trinculo, the jester in William Shakespeare’s The Tempest and fell irrevocably in love with the character and stage and made up his mind to pursue acting after college.

An Athlete

Back in his school days, Ali was an athlete. He was a basketball and football player in his schooling days. With all his background as an athlete, Ali is also an excellent guitarist! No wonder he has such a large female fan following. Newlyweds Richa Chadha–Ali Fazal Share Wedding Photos on Instagram and They Are Dreamy! (View Pics).

Small Beginnings in Hollywood

Coming to his career, Fazal started with a small role in the comedy flick The Other End Of The Line directed by James Dodson.

Big Break

Once he was performing in a stage show when director Rajkumar Hirani caught sight of him and asked him to play a small yet iconic role as Joy Lobo in 3 idiots and the rest is history.

Destination Hollywood

Fazal made his debut in Hollywood with Fast and Furious 7 movie. His audition timing was a bit interesting. Ali was in a remote location in India when he had to send his audition video for the role. He had to climb atop a hill to get the network to record his audition and guess what happened? He got the role. The effort which he made was truly worth it.

Judi Dench's Teacher

On the set of Victoria and Abdul, Fazal would teach Urdu to Judi Dench every single day. Charming right?

Travel Freak

Fazal is a serious travel freak and anytime between his free time when he isn't busy shooting you will find him packing his bag and leaving for some unknown destination!

Ali Fazal's transformation is memorable, but question remain which one is your favourite about the global star? Do let us know.

