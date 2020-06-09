Ali Fazal: Ghazals and Qawwalis Are the Sounds of My Childhood

Ali Fazal House Arrest (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Ali Fazal has been educating himself about the well-known ghazals of his hometown Lucknow. Incidentally, it was Ali's uncle Rizwan Saeed, who introduced him to the maestro of qawwali, Habib Painter. A couple of days ago, the actor shared a video of the late Painter, performing a qawwali titled "Bohot kathin hai dagar panghat ki". "It's upon us to keep our legacy alive. With so much conversation around remixes and remakes, I find the need to rediscover our musical roots and remind ourselves of our rich musical heritage," said Ali. Ali Fazal Stands by Mumbai Theatre Artistes Amid Lockdown.

"I love ghazals and some of them are very dear to my heart. This particular song that I posted about, is a warm track that ironically is relevant even today. I feel inclined to hold on to the sounds of my childhood. While growing up in Lucknow, I remember my grandparents listening to so many quaint ghazals and vibrant qawwalis. Ali Fazal Opens Up About Delayed Wedding With Richa Chadha Due To Lockdown

As much I appreciate a good jazz number, I know it's upon us to keep these beautiful songs close to our hearts. My uncle is a music aficionado and he keeps sending me these lovely songs that absolutely brighten my day," he added.