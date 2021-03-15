Alia Bhatt might be a star kid but no one can argue on the fact that she has proved her talent on the screen and deserves all the credit for her work. The actress who debuted with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year immediately made a mark in the industry. The rich brat in Student Of The Year was showered with love and Bhatt became a household name in no time. The actress challenged herself from time to time and made sure she never gave the audience very similar kinds of roles to watch. She has films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi in her kitty that are some of her finest work. Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Neeta Lulla Among the 819 New Members Invited to Join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Not just films but some characters played by Alia also became iconic. Her role in Raazi was appreciated so much by the critics and her character Sehmat made a special place in the audience's heart. Her character Vaidehi in Badrinath Ki Dhulania is also one of the most popular roles essayed by the actress. Dear Zindagi's Kiara is one character that many of us could relate to and hence is one of the best roles played by the actress.

From romance to comedy to patriotic films, Bhatt has been a part of a diversity of film genres. Some films had really powerful dialogues that became popular amongst the fans. From her dialogues in Kalank to her dialogues in Sadak 2, some of them were really relatable. So today as the actress is celebrating her 28th birthday, we bring to you 5 of the most relatable movie dialogues by Alia. Herschelle Gibbs Shares Alia Bhatt’s GIF But Has No Clue Who She is; The Raazi Star Responds With A Quirkier GIF!

Check Them Down Below:

"Genius woh nahi hota jiske paas har sawaal ka jawab ho ... genius woh hota hai jiske paas har jawaab tak pahunchne ka patience ho." - Kiara, Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"Jab kisi aur ki barbaadi apni jeet jaisi lage ... toh humse zyada barbaad aur koi nahi hai is duniya mein." - Roop Chaudhry, Kalank

Alia Bhatt in Kalank (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"Watan ke aage kuch nahi ... khud bhi nahi" - Sehmat Khan, Raazi

Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"Humko duniya vaisi hi nazar aati hai jaise hum khud hote hai" - Aaraya, Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"Pyaar important hai. Bohat important hai. Lekin izzat usse zayda important hai" - Vaidehi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt in Badrinath-Ki Dulhania (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia continues to surprise us with her stellar performances. The actress will be seen in Brahmastra alongside her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She has RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty as well. Join us in wishing the amazing actress a very happy birthday.

