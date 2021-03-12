What is love, you may ask? And well, we guess Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has the answer to this. As the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' latest post on Instagram will make you happy as well as sad. On Friday (March 12), Alia took to social media and uploaded a post with the caption 'major missing', hinting at Ranbir Kapoor. As we all know that the Sanju actor has been tested COVID-19 positive and is quarantined, and that's the reason why Alia is missing her beau. FYI, the two has been dating each other for quite a long time. Alia Bhatt Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Contract the Virus.

Along with the heartwarming caption, the actress posted a photo of their (RaLia's) entwined hands and it's really melting our heart. It was a few days back, when Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor who confirmed that his son has been diagnosed with the bug and is recovering. With this, the shooting of Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra has also stopped. The duo is yet to wrap up the film which has been on the floors since 2018. Ranbir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Neetu Kapoor Confirms 'He Is on Medication And Recovering Well'.

Alia Bhatt Misses Ranbir Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

As soon as Alia posted the above picture, fans, as well as industry folks, started to pour in get well soon messages for the actor. Workwise, apart from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, while Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir has Shamshera and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in his kitty. Stay tuned!

