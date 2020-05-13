Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor and Family For Rishi Kapoor’s Prayer Meet (View Pics)

Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. In 2018 he was diagnosed with leukemia and for treatment he had been to New York. Almost after a year he had returned back to India. On April 29, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Mumbai’s Reliance Foundation Hospital owing to health concerns and the next day he passed away. On May 12, the Kapoor family conducted a prayer meet at their Bandra residence for which family members were seen in attendance. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Goes Back In Time, Shares a Childhood Photo With Father and Late Actor Rishi Kapoor (View Pic).

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a few pictures on her Instagram from Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meet. Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor and family for the puja. Pics of Alia arriving with beau Ranbir for the prayer meet was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The others who were seen in attendance at the prayer meet include Shweta Bachchan Nanda along with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Karisma Kapoor with parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Reema Jain, Anissa Malhotra, were among others. Take a look at the pics below. Riddhima Kapoor Shares Old Photos From Rishi Kapoor's Wedding Day, Captions 'Reunited With His Favourite Person' For the Late Actor's Pic With His Mother.

Ranbir And Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

View this post on Instagram Love you always Papa ... A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on May 12, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor

Shweta Bachchan Nanda With Daughter Navya

Karisma Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor

Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra

News of Rishi Kapoor’s had come a day after Irrfan Khan’s death. This is was indeed a huge shock for industry members and fans. These two actors had worked together in just one film, D-Day.