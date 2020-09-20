Alia Bhatt shared a post to wish her father Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday and while the throwback picture from her childhood was cute, what was even more amazing was the message that the actress shared for her beloved father. Mahesh Bhatt celebrates his birthday on September 20 and to mark the same, Alia posted pictures from her childhood and also a sketch of Mufasa from The Lion King and a little girl looking upto him. Alia also referred to her father Mahesh Bhatt as Mufasa in this post. Alia Bhatt Shares an Adorable Childhood Picture to Wish BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Her Birthday (View Post).

Along with the adorable pictures, Alia also added a sentimental note which read, "I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film...“ Look inside yourself, you are more than what you’ve become.. remember who you are.. remember! “ happy bday my mufasa.. you’re a good man! never believe anything else."Riddhima Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Dance Together in a Cute Surprise Video; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor Attend the Bash.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Post Here:

As for the pictures, in one of the childhood throwbacks, Alia shared a picture where she is loving held by Mahesh Bhatt and we love how cute of a chubby kid she looks. Well, this is certainly the cutest birthday wish. The post received a lot of love from her fans who also sent their wishes for Mahesh Bhatt.

