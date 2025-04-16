Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's little girl, Raha, surprised her mom with a playful seven-course meal, showcasing her imaginative culinary skills. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Jigra actress posted a picture featuring the creative dishes made by Raha using modelling clay. Alia praised her daughter's creativity and affectionately referred to Raha as her "favorite chef." ‘Home, Always’: Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor Her ‘Home’ As the Couple Celebrates Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary.

In the photo, the proud mom could be seen sitting at a table, with a beautifully presented seven-course meal crafted by Raha in front of her. The food, all made from clay, was served on small, colorful plates. Delighted by her daughter's creativity, Alia wrote, “My 7-course meal…with love from my favourite chef.” Alia Bhatt often shares adorable photos of her daughter, Raha, giving fans a glimpse into their personal moments together.

Raha Kapoor Surprises Her Mumma Alia Bhatt With a Cute Seven-Course Meal

/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: @aliaabhatt

A few days ago, on National Pet Day, Alia shared a heartwarming photo with her pet cat, Edward. The picture was taken by her little daughter, Raha. For the caption, she wrote, “A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess.” Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked their third wedding anniversary on April 14. To celebrate the occasion, the 32-year-old actress dropped a sweet selfie clicked by the Rockstar actor. The photo showed a glimpse of Alia, resting beside her husband, Ranbir. "Home, always. #Happy3," Alia captioned the post. ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix: Alia Bhatt Reviews Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Hit Thriller Series, Praises the ‘Magic of Storytelling’.

Alia’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, expressed her affection for the post with red heart emojis. Ranbir’s cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, commented, “The Best Peeps,” adding two red heart emojis. Rhea Kapoor also joined in celebrating the couple, wishing them a "happy anniversary" with a red heart emoji. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Later, on November 6, 2022, they welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, into the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).